<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Nautan Constituency Details</h3><p>Nautan, constituency number 6, is in the Paschim Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Nautan polling and counting dates</h3><p>Nautan constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Nautan in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Nautan was won by Narayan Prasad (BJP) by a margin of 25,896 votes. Narayan Prasad polled 78,657 votes while the nearest rival, Sheikh Mohammad Kamran (INC), secured 52,761 votes.</p><h3>How did Nautan vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Narayan Prasad (BJP) won the seat by securing 66,697 votes. Narayan Prasad defeated the nearest rival Baidyanath Prasad Mahto (JD-U) by a margin of 14,335 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>