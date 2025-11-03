<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Nawada Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Nawada, constituency number 237, is in the Nawada district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Nawada polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Nawada constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Nawada in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Nawada was won by Vibha Devi Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 26,220 votes. Vibha Devi Yadav polled 72,345 votes while the nearest rival, Sharwan Kumar (IND), secured 46,125 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Nawada vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Rajballabh Prasad (RJD) won the seat by securing 88,235 votes. Rajballabh Prasad defeated the nearest rival Indradeo Prasad (RLSP) by a margin of 16,726 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>