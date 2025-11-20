<p>Union minister and LJP(RV) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chirag-paswan">Chirag Paswan </a>said the party's rise has fulfilled his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's dream, after two party MLAs took oath as ministers on Thursday.</p><p>The poll mandate places "big responsibilities" on the party to work towards a developed Bihar, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief said.</p><p>The LJP(RV) won 19 seats in the election and among them, Sanjay Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh were sworn in as ministers during the day.</p><p>Paswan said his father would be the happiest and that the party has achieved a major victory.</p><p>"I know that today he (Ram Vilas Paswan) would be the happiest, because of the heights at which he wanted to see our party. Today two ministers from our party took oath. The party has certainly achieved a major victory, as reflected in the results. And I believe that big victories also bring big responsibilities. I am fully aware of those responsibilities," he said. </p>.Bihar Government Formation 2025 | Nitish Kumar sworn in as CM for record 10th time.<p>“Bihar’s golden era begins now,” he said after the swearing-in ceremony.</p><p>He added that his party would begin working "at a war footing" to fulfil its vision. "From today onwards, in the direction of building a developed Bihar, in making Bihar first and Biharis first, we will get to work immediately," he said.</p><p>JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Gandhi Maidan in Patna with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among those who were present at the swearing-in.</p><p>Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Kumar took the oath on the Constitution of India.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>