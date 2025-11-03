<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Nokha Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Nokha, constituency number 211, is in the Rohtas district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Nokha polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Nokha constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Nokha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Nokha was won by Anita Devi (RJD) by a margin of 17,672 votes. Anita Devi polled 65,690 votes while the nearest rival, Nagendra Chandrawansi (JD(U)), secured 48,018 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Nokha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Anita Devi (RJD) won the seat by securing 72,780 votes. Anita Devi defeated the nearest rival Rameshwar Chaurasiya (BJP) by a margin of 22,998 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>