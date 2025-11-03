<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Obra Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Obra, constituency number 220, is in the Aurangabad district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Obra polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Obra constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Obra in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Obra was won by Rishi Kumar (RJD) by a margin of 22,668 votes. Rishi Kumar polled 63,662 votes while the nearest rival, Prakash Chandra (LJP), secured 40,994 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Obra vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Birendra Kumar Sinha (RJD) won the seat by securing 56,042 votes. Birendra Kumar Sinha defeated the nearest rival Chandra Bhushan Verma (RLSP) by a margin of 11,396 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>