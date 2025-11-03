<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Paliganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Paliganj, constituency number 190, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Paliganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Paliganj constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Paliganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Paliganj was won by Sandeep Saurav (CPI(ML)L) by a margin of 30,915 votes. Sandeep Saurav polled 67,917 votes while the nearest rival, Jai Vardhan Yadav (JD(U)), secured 37,002 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Paliganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Jai Vardhan Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 65,932 votes. Jai Vardhan Yadav defeated the nearest rival Ram Janm Sharma (BJP) by a margin of 24,453 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>