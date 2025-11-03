<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Patepur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Patepur, constituency number 130, is in the Vaishali district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Patepur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Patepur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Patepur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Patepur was won by Lakhendra Kumar Raushan (BJP) by a margin of 25,839 votes. Lakhendra Kumar Raushan polled 86,509 votes while the nearest rival, Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD), secured 60,670 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Patepur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Prema Chaudhary (RJD) won the seat by securing 67,548 votes. Prema Chaudhary defeated the nearest rival Mahendra Baitha (BJP) by a margin of 12,461 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>