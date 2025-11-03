<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Patna Sahib Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Patna Sahib, constituency number 184, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Patna Sahib polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Patna Sahib constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Patna Sahib in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Patna Sahib was won by Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP) by a margin of 18,300 votes. Nand Kishore Yadav polled 97,692 votes while the nearest rival, Pravin Singh (INC), secured 79,392 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Patna Sahib vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP) won the seat by securing 88,108 votes. Nand Kishore Yadav defeated the nearest rival Santosh Mehta (RJD) by a margin of 2,792 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>