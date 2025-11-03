<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Phulparas Constituency Details</h3><p>Phulparas, constituency number 39, is in the Madhubani district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Phulparas polling and counting dates</h3><p>Phulparas constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Phulparas in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Phulparas was won by Sheela Kumari (JD-U) by a margin of 10,966 votes. Sheela Kumari polled 75,116 votes while the nearest rival, Kripanath Pathak (INC), secured 64,150 votes.</p><h3>How did Phulparas vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Guljar Devi Yadav (JD-U) won the seat by securing 64,368 votes. Guljar Devi Yadav defeated the nearest rival Ram Sundar Yadav (BJP) by a margin of 13,415 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>