<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Phulwari Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Phulwari, constituency number 188, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Phulwari polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Phulwari constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Phulwari in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Phulwari was won by Gopal Ravidas (CPI(ML)L) by a margin of 13,857 votes. Gopal Ravidas polled 91,124 votes while the nearest rival, Arun Manjhi (JD(U)), secured 77,267 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Phulwari vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Shyam Rajak (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 94,094 votes. Shyam Rajak defeated the nearest rival Rajeshwar Manjhi (HAM(S)) by a margin of 45,713 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>