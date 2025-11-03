<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Pipra Constituency Details</h3><p>Pipra, constituency number 17, is in the Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Pipra polling and counting dates</h3><p>Pipra constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Pipra in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Pipra was won by Shyambabu Prasad Yadav (BJP) by a margin of 8,177 votes. Shyambabu Prasad Yadav polled 88,587 votes while the nearest rival, Rajmangal Prashad (CPI(M)), secured 80,410 votes.</p><h3>How did Pipra vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Shyambabu Prasad Yadav (BJP) won the seat by securing 65,552 votes. Shyambabu Prasad Yadav defeated the nearest rival Krishan Chandra (JD-U) by a margin of 3,930 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>