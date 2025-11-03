<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Rajauli Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Rajauli, constituency number 235, is in the Nawada district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Rajauli polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Rajauli constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Rajauli in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Rajauli was won by Prakash Veer (RJD) by a margin of 12,593 votes. Prakash Veer polled 69,984 votes while the nearest rival, Kanhaiya Kumar (BJP), secured 57,391 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Rajauli vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Prakash Veer (RJD) won the seat by securing 70,549 votes. Prakash Veer defeated the nearest rival Arjun Ram (BJP) by a margin of 4,615 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>