<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Ramgarh Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Ramgarh, constituency number 203, is in the Kaimur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Ramgarh polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Ramgarh constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Ramgarh in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Ramgarh was won by Sudhakar Singh (RJD) by a margin of 189 votes. Sudhakar Singh polled 58,083 votes while the nearest rival, Ambika Singh Yadav (BSP), secured 57,894 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Ramgarh vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ashok Kumar Singh (BJP) won the seat by securing 57,501 votes. Ashok Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Ambika Singh Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 8,011 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>