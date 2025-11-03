<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Ramnagar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Ramnagar, constituency number 2, is in the Paschim Champaran district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Ramnagar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Ramnagar constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Ramnagar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Ramnagar was won by Bhagirathi Devi (BJP) by a margin of 15,796 votes. Bhagirathi Devi polled 75,423 votes while the nearest rival, Rajesh Ram (INC), secured 59,627 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Ramnagar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Bhagirathi Devi (BJP) won the seat by securing 82,166 votes. Bhagirathi Devi defeated the nearest rival Purnmasi Ram (INC) by a margin of 17,988 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>