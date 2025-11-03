<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Raniganj Constituency Details</h3><p>Raniganj, constituency number 47, is in the Araria district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Araria Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Raniganj polling and counting dates</h3><p>Raniganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Raniganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Raniganj was won by Achmit Rishidev (JD-U) by a margin of 2,304 votes. Achmit Rishidev polled 81,901 votes while the nearest rival, Avinash Mangalam (RJD), secured 79,597 votes.</p><h3>How did Raniganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Achmit Rishidev (JD-U) won the seat by securing 77,717 votes. Achmit Rishidev defeated the nearest rival Ramjidas Rishidev (BJP) by a margin of 14,930 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>