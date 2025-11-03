<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Runnisaidpur Constituency Details</h3><p>Runnisaidpur, constituency number 29, is in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Runnisaidpur polling and counting dates</h3><p>Runnisaidpur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Runnisaidpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Runnisaidpur was won by Pankaj Kumar Mishra (JD-U) by a margin of 24,629 votes. Pankaj Kumar Mishra polled 73,205 votes while the nearest rival, Mangita Devi (RJD), secured 48,576 votes.</p><h3>How did Runnisaidpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Mangita Devi (RJD) won the seat by securing 55,699 votes. Mangita Devi defeated the nearest rival Pankaj Kumar Mishra (RLSP) by a margin of 14,110 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>