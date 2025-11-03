<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Sandesh Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Sandesh, constituency number 192, is in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Sandesh polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Sandesh constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Sandesh in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Sandesh was won by Kiran Devi Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 50,607 votes. Kiran Devi Yadav polled 79,599 votes while the nearest rival, Vijayendra Yadav (JD(U)), secured 28,992 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Sandesh vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Arun Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 74,306 votes. Arun Yadav defeated the nearest rival Sanjay Singh Tiger (BJP) by a margin of 25,427 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>