<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Sasaram Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Sasaram, constituency number 208, is in the Rohtas district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Sasaram polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Sasaram constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Sasaram in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Sasaram was won by Rajesh Kumar Gupta (RJD) by a margin of 26,423 votes. Rajesh Kumar Gupta polled 83,303 votes while the nearest rival, Ashok Kumar (JD(U)), secured 56,880 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Sasaram vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ashok Kumar (RJD) won the seat by securing 82,766 votes. Ashok Kumar defeated the nearest rival Jawahar Prasad (BJP) by a margin of 19,612 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>