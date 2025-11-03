<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Sheikhpura Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Sheikhpura, constituency number 169, is in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Sheikhpura polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Sheikhpura constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Sheikhpura in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Sheikhpura was won by Vijay Kumar (RJD) by a margin of 6,116 votes. Vijay Kumar polled 56,365 votes while the nearest rival, Randhir Kumar Soni (JD(U)), secured 50,249 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Sheikhpura vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Randhir Kumar Soni (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 41,755 votes. Randhir Kumar Soni defeated the nearest rival Naresh Saw (HAM(S)) by a margin of 13,101 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>