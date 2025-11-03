<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Sheohar Constituency Details</h3><p>Sheohar, constituency number 22, is in the Sheohar district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Sheohar polling and counting dates</h3><p>Sheohar constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Sheohar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Sheohar was won by Chetan Anand Singh (RJD) by a margin of 36,686 votes. Chetan Anand Singh polled 73,143 votes while the nearest rival, Sharfuddin (JD-U), secured 36,457 votes.</p><h3>How did Sheohar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Sharfuddin (JD-U) won the seat by securing 44,576 votes. Sharfuddin defeated the nearest rival Lovely Anand (HAM-S) by a margin of 461 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>