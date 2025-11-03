<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Sikta Constituency Details</h3><p>Sikta, constituency number 9, is in the Paschim Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Sikta polling and counting dates</h3><p>Sikta constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Sikta in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Sikta was won by Birendra Prasad Gupta (CPI(ML)L) by a margin of 2,302 votes. Birendra Prasad Gupta polled 49,075 votes while the nearest rival, Dilip Varma (IND), secured 46,773 votes.</p><h3>How did Sikta vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Khurshid (Feroz Ahmad) (JD-U) won the seat by securing 69,870 votes. Khurshid (Feroz Ahmad) defeated the nearest rival Dilip Varma (BJP) by a margin of 2,835 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>