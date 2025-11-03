<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Sitamarhi Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Sitamarhi, constituency number 28, is in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Sitamarhi polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Sitamarhi constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Sitamarhi in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Sitamarhi was won by Mithilesh Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 11,475 votes. Mithilesh Kumar polled 90,236 votes while the nearest rival, Sunil Kumar (RJD), secured 78,761 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Sitamarhi vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Sunil Kumar (RJD) won the seat by securing 81,557 votes. Sunil Kumar defeated the nearest rival Sunil Kumar Pintu (BJP) by a margin of 14,722 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>