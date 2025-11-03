<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Sugauli Constituency Details</h3><p>Sugauli, constituency number 11, is in the Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Sugauli polling and counting dates</h3><p>Sugauli constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Sugauli in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Sugauli was won by Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD) by a margin of 3,447 votes. Shashi Bhushan Singh polled 65,267 votes while the nearest rival, Ramchandra Sahani (VIP), secured 61,820 votes.</p><h3>How did Sugauli vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Ramchandra Sahani (BJP) won the seat by securing 62,384 votes. Ramchandra Sahani defeated the nearest rival Om Prakash Choudhary (RJD) by a margin of 7,756 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>