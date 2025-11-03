<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Tikari Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Tikari, constituency number 231, is in the Gaya district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Tikari polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Tikari constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Tikari in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Tikari was won by Anil Kumar (HAM(S)) by a margin of 2,630 votes. Anil Kumar polled 70,359 votes while the nearest rival, Sumant Kumar (INC), secured 67,729 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Tikari vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Abhay Kumar Sinha (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 86,975 votes. Abhay Kumar Sinha defeated the nearest rival Anil Kumar (HAM(S)) by a margin of 31,813 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>