<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Valmiki Nagar Constituency Details</h3><p>Valmiki Nagar, constituency number 1, is in the Paschim Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Valmiki Nagar polling and counting dates</h3><p>Valmiki Nagar constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Valmiki Nagar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Valmiki Nagar was won by Dhirendra Pratap Singh (JD-U) by a margin of 21,585 votes. Dhirendra Pratap Singh polled 74,906 votes while the nearest rival, Rajesh Singh (INC), secured 53,321 votes.</p><h3>How did Valmiki Nagar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Dhirendra Pratap Singh (IND) won the seat by securing 66,860 votes. Dhirendra Pratap Singh defeated the nearest rival Irshad Hussain (INC) by a margin of 33,580 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>