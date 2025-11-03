<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Warisnagar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Warisnagar, constituency number 132, is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Warisnagar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Warisnagar constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Warisnagar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Warisnagar was won by Ashok Kumar (JD(U)) by a margin of 13,801 votes. Ashok Kumar polled 68,356 votes while the nearest rival, Phoolbabu Singh (CPI(ML)L), secured 54,555 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Warisnagar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ashok Kumar (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 92,687 votes. Ashok Kumar defeated the nearest rival Chandrashekhar Rai (LJP) by a margin of 58,573 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>