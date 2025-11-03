<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Warsaliganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Warsaliganj, constituency number 239, is in the Nawada district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Warsaliganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Warsaliganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Warsaliganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Warsaliganj was won by Aruna Devi (BJP) by a margin of 9,030 votes. Aruna Devi polled 62,451 votes while the nearest rival, Satish Kumar (INC), secured 53,421 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Warsaliganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Aruna Devi (BJP) won the seat by securing 85,912 votes. Aruna Devi defeated the nearest rival Pradip Kumar (JD(U)) by a margin of 19,527 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>