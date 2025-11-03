<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Wazirganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Wazirganj, constituency number 234, is in the Gaya district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Wazirganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Wazirganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Wazirganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Wazirganj was won by Birendra Singh (BJP) by a margin of 22,430 votes. Birendra Singh polled 70,713 votes while the nearest rival, Shashi Shekhar Singh (INC), secured 48,283 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Wazirganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Awadhesh Kumar Singh (INC) won the seat by securing 80,107 votes. Awadhesh Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Birendra Singh (BJP) by a margin of 12,759 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>