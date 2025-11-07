#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar | Deputy CM Vikay Kumar Sinha says, "We were coming, and he parked his car in front of us, so we stopped. He's an RJD MLC (Ajay Kumar Singh). He's drunk. He reeks of alcohol. He's talking nonsense. He had gone to Nadiawan to capture a booth. When he… https://t.co/LgXudYTeJVpic.twitter.com/lKvAoDJwYC
#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar | On the attack on Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Singh says, "... His people stopped our car and resorted to hooliganism. He is distraught because he has lost the election. Vijay Sinha's chapter is closed. He was not attacked. He had… pic.twitter.com/fSmYTVV2YH