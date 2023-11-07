Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: How the state Assembly came into being

After India gained independence in 1947, Berar and the Central Provinces were reorganised to form Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh included Chhattisgarh, a region with a rich cultural legacy and unique identity. Cultural, linguistic, and developmental differences led to an increasing demand for a separate state over time.



The state of Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in the year 2000, with Raipur named as its capital. This led to the establishment of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.



The unicameral state legislature of Chhattisgarh is known as the Vidhan Sabha or Legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh.



The state capital of Raipur serves as the Vidhan Sabha's seat. Ninety Legislative Assembly members, chosen by direct election from single-seat constituencies, make up the Vidhan Sabha. Unless it is dissolved earlier, its term is five years.



The Assembly has played a crucial role in drafting and approving laws as well as managing the state's governance and operations. The Assembly's operation has been essential to Chhattisgarh's democratic process and has advanced the growth and development of the state.

When Chhattisgarh held its first Assembly elections in November 2000, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the clear winner and established the state's first government. Since then, there have been several elections for the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, with different parties holding office at different points in time.



The Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha convened its inaugural meeting at Rajkumar College's Jashpur Hall in Raipur.



The Assembly has changed over the years to meet the needs of the state's diverse population as well as changing times and evolving policies. It remains an important institution, a pillar of Chhattisgarh's government, and a symbol of the state's democratic ideals.