Chhattisgarh polls: How numbers stack up in Assembly now

The state of Chhattisgarh is all set to go for polls for the fifth time, ever since its formation back in 2000.
In the elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly to be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, a total of 2,03,93,160 voters, including 1,01,35,561 males, 1,02,56,846 females and 753 transgenders, will be able to exercise their franchise.
Results for the polls will be announced on December 3, along with the states of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan, in what is seen as the final leg before the Lok Sabha polls slated to take place early next year.
Chhattisgarh is currently ruled by the Congress, headed by Bhupesh Baghel, who won the 2018 polls, dethroning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headed by Raman Singh.
Currently, in the 90-member Assembly in the state, the Baghel-led party has 68 members.
The BJP has the second highest number with 15 members in the Assembly.
The regional Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) has five members while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has two members.