JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionschhattisgarh

PM Modi urges Chhattisgarh, Mizoram voters to exercise their franchise

In his message for voters in Chhattisgarh, Modi urged them to be a part of the democracy's auspicious festival by casting their votes in the first round of polls. He congratulated the first-time voters.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 03:24 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to exercise their franchise as the two states go to polls to elect members of their respective assembly.

In his message for voters in Chhattisgarh, Modi urged them to be a part of the democracy's auspicious festival by casting their votes in the first round of polls. He congratulated the first-time voters.

He also appealed to people in Mizoram to come out and vote in record numbers.

"I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy."

Voting is taking place for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly and all the 40 seats of the Mizoram assembly on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 November 2023, 03:24 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiAssembly Elections 2023ChhattisgarhMizoramChhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT