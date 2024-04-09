Lok Sabha polls 2024: I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties begin election campaign in Goa, hit out at BJP

Panaji: Leaders of parties belonging to the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Tuesday began their campaign in Goa for the next month's Lok Sabha elections as they hit out at the BJP and accused it of trying to divide people on religious and caste lines.

The tiny coastal state has two Lok Sabha seats -- North Goa and South Goa -- where voting till take place on May 7 in the third phase.

I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders hit the campaign trail after paying homage at martyrs' memorials in the two districts. In North Goa, they started their canvassing after paying tributes at Patradevi memorial in Pernem taluka on the border with Maharashtra.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar, AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, MLAs Altone D'Costa, Carlos Ferreira and Cruz Silva were present at the memorial.