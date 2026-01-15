<p>Actor-turned politician Vijay's apparent final film <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=jana%20nayagan">Jana Nayagan</a> </em>faced yet another setback on Thursday as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Supreme%20court">Supreme Court</a> dismissed producer KVN Production's plea seeking CBFC clearance, <em>Live Law </em>reported. </p><p>Further, the apex court asked the petitioner to approach the Madras High Court's Division Bench. </p><p>The apex court directed the High court to decide the plea on January 20. </p>.Censorship or coercion? The politics around Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan'.<p>This comes after KVN Productions filed an appeal against a Madras High Court order putting a stay on a previous single-judge order directing the CBFC to immediately grant a censor certificate to <em>Jana Nayagan. </em></p><p>The division bench's order had come hours after ustice PT Asha directed the CBFC to give clearance to <em>Jana Nayagan</em>, setting aside the film board's directive to refer the matter to a review committee on January 9. </p><p>The release of the film, which was originally stated for January 9, was postponed to an unannounced date on January 7 after the producers failed to get a reprieve from the High Court. </p><p>The CBFC committee watched the movie on December 19, 2025 and U/A certificate and the decision was communicated to the producers on December 22, 2025. </p><p>However, on January 5, the Regional Officer of CBFC claimed the chairman had decided to refer the movie to a revising committee.</p>