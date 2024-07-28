Bhupinder Singh Hooda has a 'family plan' as Congress aims to capture power in Haryana

Veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda likes to claim that the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls will be his last. While many such loud claims are often heard ahead of elections — to be conveniently forgotten once the results are out — the 76-year-old politician is looking to kill two birds with one stone. An electoral victory for Congress under his command will enable him to cement his family's hold on power and also silence his young detractors in the party.

Having taken the political plunge at a young age, Hooda has seen it all in state politics. At the age of 25, he became the president of the Congress party's Kiloi Block committee. In 1991, at 44, Hooda entered the Lok Sabha. Five years later, he became the president of Haryana Congress unit. Another four years down the line, he was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Hooda's career touched a new peak in 2005 when he became the Haryana chief minister. Since then he has been steering the state Congress despite strong opponents within the party playing all tricks to unseat him.

Now at the doorstep of another election, Hooda continues to rule the roost and the Congress top brass in Delhi has virtually given up the command to him in Haryana.

This was evident during the recent Lok Sabha elections when Hooda cornered eight of the nine seats for his loyalists leaving just one for detractor Kumari Selja.

At an internal meeting on Haryana Assembly polls, when Hooda said that this would be his last election, top leader Rahul Gandhi is said to have smiled and reminded the veteran leader that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too had said the same earlier but only to return for a fight.