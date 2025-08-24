Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Lucknow prepares for grand welcome of 'local boy' and Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Most of Shubhanshu's extended family members have also arrived to meet their relative, who is now a celebrity astronaut.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 09:56 IST
India NewsInternational Space StationLucknowShubhanshu Shukla

Follow us on :

Follow Us