Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress announces guarantees; check full list here

The Congress on Wednesday released the guarantee list for Haryana ahead of the Assembly elections.

The guarantees were launched in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and AICC senior observers for the Haryana polls Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa.

The 14 promises fall under the seven guarantees of the grand old party.