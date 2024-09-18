Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress announces guarantees; check full list here

The Congress on Wednesday released the guarantee list for Haryana ahead of the Assembly elections.
The guarantees were launched in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and AICC senior observers for the Haryana polls Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa.
The 14 promises fall under the seven guarantees of the grand old party.
For this, the party is offering 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh.
For this, the party has promised Rs 2,000 every month and gas cylinders at Rs 500.
The party promised recruitment for 2 lakh vacant posts and a drug-free Haryana initiative.
Strengthening Social Security
The party promised Rs 6,000 old-age pension, Rs 6,000 handicap pension, Rs 6,000 widow pension and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
Rights for Backward Classes
The party promised it would conduct a caste census and increasing creamy layer limit to Rs 10 lakh.
The party promised legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and immediate crop compensation.
The party also promised a 100-yard plot and a 2-room house costing Rs 3.5 lakh.
Addressing the media, Kharge said, "We will implement these guarantees and that is why we have named it 'Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade'."
Voting for the 90-member assembly will take place on October 5 while the counting of votes will be done on October 8.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 18 September 2024, 09:04 IST