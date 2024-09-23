Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Kumari Selja rubbishes claims of joining BJP, to hit campaign trail in coming days

New Delhi: Keeping herself out of electioneering in Haryana over the past ten days following differences over candidate selection, sulking Congress leader Kumari Selja, on Monday, said she would campaign for the party in the coming days while rubbishing the BJP's invite to join their party.

However, the Sirsa MP did not hide her displeasure with the leadership over ignoring her suggestions during the candidate selection process, and the preference bete noire Bhupinder Hooda gets from them.

While she did not spell out her campaign programme, senior party colleague Randeep Surjewala, who is another Hooda detractor, posted on 'X' that Selja would campaign in the Narwana assembly seat on September 26.

Incidentally, there was speculation that Selja would return to the campaign trail on Monday itself by attending Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's two rallies in Ambala. However the latter cancelled his programmes after doctors advised him to rest. It was not clear whether Selja had given her nod to attend the rally.