Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | CM Nayab Singh Saini emerges victorious in Ladwa constituency

<p>The Haryana Chief Minister and BJP's candidate from Ladwa, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nayab-singh-saini">Nayab Singh Saini</a> has secured victory in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Assembly elections 2024</a>, according to latest updates from the ECI.</p><p>Saini won from the Ladwa constituency defeating Congress' Mewa Singh - his nearest competitor - by a margin of 16,054 votes.</p>.<p>The BJP leader had taken over from Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister of Haryana in March this year. </p><p>When the exit polls predicted a landslide victory for Congress and its allies in Haryana, rejecting the predictions, Saini on Sunday claimed his party BJP will form the government in the state with full majority for a third time when the results are announced on October 8.</p>.<p>"The exit polls have their own theory and they have their own system, but we work on ground. Our leaders are directly connected with people. The people of Haryana want the BJP to come to power for a third time. We are forming the government for a third time," he said.</p><p>Now, with BJP poised to form government for a third term there, he <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1843600747382091830" rel="nofollow">said</a> "I want to thank the 2.80 crore people of Haryana for putting a stamp on the works of BJP for the third time. All this is only because of PM Modi. Under his leadership, we are moving forward. He spoke to me and gave his blessings. I had faith that the poor, farmers and the youth of Haryana would bless me...". </p>.<p><em>(With PTI Inputs)</em></p>