Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | CM Nayab Singh Saini meets PM Modi after BJP's win in the state

The BJP had indicated during the elections that Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar in March and hails from the Other Backward Classes, will be its choice for the top post if it wins.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 06:50 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 06:50 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiHaryanaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

