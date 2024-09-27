Home
Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | Congress expels 13 leaders for contesting assembly polls as independents

They were being expelled for six years with immediate effect to curb indiscipline in the party, the Congress said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 10:44 IST

Comments

Chandigarh: The Haryana unit of Congress on Friday expelled thirteen party leaders for "anti-party activities" over their decision to contest as independent candidates against the party's official picks for the assembly polls.

They were being expelled for six years with immediate effect to curb indiscipline in the party, the Congress said.

Naresh Dhande (Guhla SC seat), Pardeep Gill (Jind), Sajjan Singh Dhull (Pundri), Sunita Battan (Pundri), Rajiv Mamuram Gondar (Nilokheri-SC), Dayal Singh Sirohi (Nilokheri-SC), Vijay Jain (Panipat Rural), Dilbag Sandil (Uchana Kalan), Ajit Phogat (Dadri), Abhijeet Singh (Bhiwani), Satbir Ratera (Bawani Khera-SC), Nitu Mann (Prithla) and Anita Dhull Badsikri (Kalayat) have been expelled as per a party order issued by Congress state unit chief Udai Bhan.

Notably, there were many party leaders who were upset over being denied tickets to contest the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, but the party had later managed to pacify most of them.

For the Congress, senior leader and former minister Sampat Singh had withdrawn his nomination from Nalwa seat after filing papers while another leader Ram Kishen 'Fauji' also withdrew from the race from Bawani Khera segment.

From Ambala City, former MLA Jasbir Malaur withdrew from the contest against Congress's nominee and former minister Nirmal Singh.

However, Nirmal Singh's daughter, Chitra Sarwara, a Congress rebel, is contesting from Ambala Cantt seat. The party has already taken action against her.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 27 September 2024, 10:44 IST
