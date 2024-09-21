Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress upbeat but infighting goes on

Hooda, who was chief minister for 10 years till 2014, has an iron grip over the Haryana Congress and his supporters account for around 70 of the 89 candidates of the party. Congress has an alliance with the CPI(M), which is contesting in one constituency.

Congress leaders, however, say the party structure in Haryana is not in shambles and it had a decent vote share in two previous Assembly elections. They also reminded that the BJP had not been able to secure a majority in 2019. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress won five out of 10 seats from the state.

The silver lining, Congress believes, is the protests by farmers and wrestlers and the resentment over the military recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’. With some people not allowing the BJP leaders to campaign in their villages owing to action against protesting farmers, Congress believes more votes are coming their way.

Apart from anti-incumbency, the BJP may also have to respond to the Opposition’s posers on law and order, unemployment, farm distress, and women’s security.

While a weakened JJP and INLD, though with alliances with ASP (Kanshiram) and BSP respectively, has brought some cheers to the Congress camp, they wait in anticipation about the impact of the presence of the AAP candidates in all 90 seats after failing to stitch a coalition.

Congress hopes to overcome the odds through a combination of Jat and non-Jat candidates as well as by giving adequate representation for Dalits and minorities.

The results will have huge ramifications as it is one of the first elections after the Lok Sabha polls where the BJP suffered reverses as the Opposition narrative got the better of it.

Can Congress manage to keep up the pressure on the BJP at the Centre and strengthen the I.N.D.I.A. coalition? October 8, when votes are counted, will tell you that story.