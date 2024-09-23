Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Which candidates won by highest margin in 2019 polls?

Legislative assembly elections for the battle of 90 seats in the states of Haryana were held on October 21, 2019, and the counting for which happened on October 24.
Below are the candidates which secured a victory in 2019 by the highest margin of votes:
Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat had won in 2019, by a margin of 58,312 votes against BJP's Satish Nandal.
Jannayak Janta Party's Devender Singh Babli
Former Haryana cabinet minister Devender Singh Babli.
Credit: X/@devender_babli
Jannayak Janta Party's Devender Singh Babli in 2019, had won by a margin of 52,302 votes from the Tohana seat against BJP's Subhash Barala.
Jannayak Janta Party's Dushyant Chautala
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala.
JJP's Dushyant Chautala won by a margin of 47,452 votes for the Uchana Kalan constituency in the 2019 assembly elections against BJP's Prema Lata.
BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
BJP's Manohar Lal from Karnal seat won by a margin of 45,188 votes against Congress' Tarlochan Singh in 2019 assembly elections.
BJP's Parmo Kumar Vij contested for the Panipat City constituency and won by a margin of 39,545 votes against Congress' Sanjay Aggarwal in 2019.
Published 23 September 2024, 07:35 IST