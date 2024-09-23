Home
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Which candidates won by highest margin in 2019 polls?

Legislative assembly elections for the battle of 90 seats in the states of Haryana were held on October 21, 2019.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 07:35 IST

Legislative assembly elections for the battle of 90 seats in the states of Haryana were held on October 21, 2019, and the counting for which happened on October 24.

Below are the candidates which secured a victory in 2019 by the highest margin of votes:

Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat had won in 2019, by a margin of 58,312 votes against BJP's Satish Nandal.

Jannayak Janta Party's Devender Singh Babli

Former Haryana cabinet minister Devender Singh Babli.

Former Haryana cabinet minister Devender Singh Babli.

Credit: X/@devender_babli

Jannayak Janta Party's Devender Singh Babli in 2019, had won by a margin of 52,302 votes from the Tohana seat against BJP's Subhash Barala.

Jannayak Janta Party's Dushyant Chautala

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala.

Credit: PTI Photo

JJP's Dushyant Chautala won by a margin of 47,452 votes for the Uchana Kalan constituency in the 2019 assembly elections against BJP's Prema Lata.

BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Credit: PTI Photo

BJP's Manohar Lal from Karnal seat won by a margin of 45,188 votes against Congress' Tarlochan Singh in 2019 assembly elections.

BJP's Parmod Kumar Vij

BJP's Parmod Kumar Vij.

BJP's Parmod Kumar Vij.

Credit: X/@parmod_vij

BJP's Parmo Kumar Vij contested for the Panipat City constituency and won by a margin of 39,545 votes against Congress' Sanjay Aggarwal in 2019.

