Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: INLD-BSP, JJP-ASP(K) sidelined as 'Dalit-Jat' alliance falters

Except for INLD that won two seats, JJP, BSP and ASP(K) did not win a seat.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 15:57 IST

INLD tied up with BSP while JJP chose Chandrasekhar-led ASP(K), which was looking to expand beyond Uttar Pradesh, grabbed the offer to ally with Dushyant Chautala who had severed ties with the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

INLD, which won just one seat last time, polled 4.14% in this election while BSP managed 1.82% votes. BSP candidate Attar Lal even came second in Ateli seat surpassing Congress, JJP and AAP though was defeated by BJP’s Arti Singh Rao, daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

The biggest setback was for JJP, which was a breakaway faction from INLD, as it could only manage 0.9% votes. While it won ten seats to be the kingmaker in 2019, it had supported the BJP which was in need for six more seats to touch the majority mark.

This time, its topman Dushyant Chautala could not even save his deposit as in Uchana Kalan, he managed to get only 7,950 votes instead of 92,504 votes five years ago. 

Published 08 October 2024, 15:57 IST
