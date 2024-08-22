Haryana Congress screening panel to meet on August 26 to shortlist candidates for assembly polls

New Delhi: The selection of Congress candidates for the Haryana Assembly election is gathering steam with the party scheduling the first meeting of its Screening Committee headed by senior leader Ajay Maken on Monday.

Sources said already 2,556 people have submitted applications to be considered as candidates to the party while the members of Pradesh Election Committee have been given time till Friday to suggest names to the Screening Committee.

The election to all the 90 seats in Haryana will be held on October 1 along with the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls. The last date of nominations for Haryana polls is September 12 while the counting of votes will be on October 4.