Actress Shobana campaigns for Rajeev Chandrasekhar while Modi and Rahul headline rallies in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: National award winning actress and dancer Shobana on Sunday campaigned for BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram union minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Shobana will also attend the campaign meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Shobana's campaign assumed significance as earlier there were speculations that she may become BJP candidate in Kerala following her presence at a BJP's women's meet attended by Modi in Thrissur in January. Shobana's appearance at the BJP's event had also triggered heated debates on social media earlier as she was chief guest at a much-hyped 'Keraleeyam' event organised by the Kerala left-front government in last November.