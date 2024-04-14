Actress Shobana campaigns for Rajeev Chandrasekhar while Modi and Rahul headline rallies in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: National award winning actress and dancer Shobana on Sunday campaigned for BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram union minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Shobana will also attend the campaign meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.
Shobana's campaign assumed significance as earlier there were speculations that she may become BJP candidate in Kerala following her presence at a BJP's women's meet attended by Modi in Thrissur in January. Shobana's appearance at the BJP's event had also triggered heated debates on social media earlier as she was chief guest at a much-hyped 'Keraleeyam' event organised by the Kerala left-front government in last November.
Talking to reporters after campaigning for Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobana evaded a direct reply to questions on whether she will enter politics or join BJP. "Let me first learn to speak Malayalam fluently so that I can deliver speeches. Now I am only an actor with my hopes and dreams," she replied to a question in this regard.
Modi will be campaigning at Kattakada on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram, which is part of Attingal constituency from where union minister of state V Muraleedharan is seeking mandate. It also shared borders with the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning at his constituency Wayanad on Monday and Tuesday. He will also address a public meeting at Kozhikode on Monday evening.
