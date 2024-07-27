Formula One's new rules could lead to better results

In addition, the minimum car weight will fall by 30 kilograms (66 pounds) to 768 kilograms (1,693 pounds). About 46 kilograms (101 pounds) of that total is made up by the tires, which will also get lighter. Formula One has retained the 18-inch wheels supplied by Pirelli since 2022, but the width has been reduced by 25 millimeters (1 inch) at the front and 30 millimeters (1.2 inches) at the rear, with an estimated weight reduction per tire set of 5 kilograms (11 pounds). The overall reduction in car weight should improve the cars' handling.