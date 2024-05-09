Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Which party has most number of candidates with criminal cases?

All major political parties contesting in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, which is slated to be held on May 13, have fielded candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report looked at the affidavits of 2368 out of 2387 candidates, who are contesting the assembly election. Out of 2368 candidates analysed, 340 are from national parties, 388 are from state parties, 667 are from registered unrecognised parties and 973 candidates are contesting Independently.

"The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 23 per cent candidates with criminal cases," the report noted.

What does the ADR data say?

Candidates with criminal cases: