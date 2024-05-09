Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Which party has most number of candidates with criminal cases?

All major political parties contesting in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, which is slated to be held on May 13, have fielded candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The report looked at the affidavits of 2368 out of 2387 candidates, who are contesting the assembly election. Out of 2368 candidates analysed, 340 are from national parties, 388 are from state parties, 667 are from registered unrecognised parties and 973 candidates are contesting Independently.
"The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 23 per cent candidates with criminal cases," the report noted.
What does the ADR data say?
Candidates with criminal cases:
Credit: ADR
Out of the 2368 candidates, 543 (23 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, 331(17 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves.
Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases:
Among the major parties, 87 (50 per cent) out of 175 candidates analysed from YSRCP, 119 (83 per cent) out of 143 candidates from TDP, 42 (27 per cent) out of 158 candidates from INC, 8 (80 per cent) out of 10 candidates from BJP, 5 (63 per cent) out of 8 candidates from CPI(M), 5 (63 per cent) out of 8 candidates from CPI and 10 (48 per cent) out of 21 candidates from Janasena Party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
Credit: ADR
Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases:
In the latest report, 374 (16 per cent) candidates fielded in the soon-to-be-held assembly polls have declared serious criminal cases. In 2019 assembly elections, 220 (11 per cent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases:
Among the major parties, 49 (28 per cent) out of 175 candidates from YSRCP, 85 (59 per cent) out of 143 candidates from TDP, 20 (13 per cent) out of 158 candidates from INC, 5 (50 per cent) out of 10 candidates from BJP, 3 (38 per cent) out of 8 candidates from CPI(M), 2 (25 per cent) out of 8 candidates from CPI and 7 (33 per cent) out of 21 candidates from Janasena Party have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
89 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 89 candidates, 4 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).
16 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.
70 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.
Red Alert Constituencies:
104 (59 per cent) out of 175 constituencies are red alert constituencies.
Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.