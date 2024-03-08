Battle of ballots in the age of AI

The international community has been waking up to the need to regulate AI, particularly to avoid its intentional misuse. The UK Government held an AI safety summit in Bletchley Park, which concluded with a summit declaration. The Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections was announced by the world’s largest tech companies on the sideline of the Munich Security Conference recently. Do you think these initiatives could protect the integrity of democratic processes from the misuse of AI?

Since November 2023, ‘AI safety’ has become a big global buzzword. Of course, nobody would want ‘unsafe AI’ or ‘rogue AI’. Yet, it is important to look beyond what appears at the surface. Is AI safety sufficient? Let’s look at a specific case, called EagleAI, a tool for electoral administration fault-finding deployed in the US. It uses intelligent matching to identify small casual mistakes in voter records – such as name typos – and uses those to challenge citizens’ right to vote. Through lodging thousands of challenges, especially targeted at voters aligned with a particular party (in this case, Democrats), it creates a perception that the voting list is not credible and causes a lot of extra work for the election commission. It works perfectly as intended, sifting through voters’ lists and identifying minor issues – thus, this is ‘safe’ under the traditional interpretation of safety. Yet, this AI is undesirable if our goal is to maintain a healthy democracy. My point is that a single-minded focus on ‘AI safety’ is dangerous in that it may deflect attention from such forms of harm from AI.

The tech accord and other kinds of big tech strategies that have been put forward to combat AI harm during elections can be seen to be proposing to do more and more of the same. They look to put more effort into fact-checking, and on building AI tools to detect fake news. These have probably worked well so far. But they are deficient in at least two dimensions. First, electoral disinformation is often structurally biased. In India, a lot of election-time disinformation targets minorities, and in general, disinformation targets women more than men. The tech strategies do not seem to indicate any understanding of such very well-known structural biases in disinformation. If we don’t care to understand the nuances of the challenge, how can we address it? Second, AI-generated images, a relatively new arrival on the scene, cannot be debunked using traditional fact-checking methods. When a piece of disinformation claims that a leader said a particular thing, it is easy to fact-check by seeing whether other media have reported similar things, or even by directly checking with the leader in question. However, how can an AI-generated image showing a communal street fight be debunked? When the location and people involved are not mentioned, how can traditional fact-checking verify if any such incident took place? Doing more of the same is not enough, and tech companies do not seem to show any urge to diversify their strategies in fighting AI electoral deception. This makes their ‘strategies’ woefully inadequate.

Nearly 960 million voters are expected to cast votes in the parliamentary elections in India. It is the biggest democratic exercise in the world, but always fraught with the risks of being manipulated by unscrupulous politicians who may seek to divide and polarise the electorate on religious and casteist lines. Do you think that AI could come in handy for such unscrupulous politicians to disturb the level-playing fields in the elections?

The question relates to a very real threat that India faces today. Election after election, we see so much news intended to polarize the electorate, incite hate, and deepen social divisions. It is not just news; even movies get released with such intent! It is well understood that hate appeals to our primal instinct – our emotions such as anger and fear, and often also to our insecurities – it also attracts our attention quickly. On the other hand, love and social solidarity requires patience and understanding. This makes it generally harder to spread positive news. AI and social media, which amplify attention-capturing news, make it even harder to build social solidarity. The story doesn’t stop here. Social media platforms allow clients to target their ads to specific demographics – for example, a political ad talking about IT policy can be specifically targeted to young users in Bengaluru. The increased possibilities offered by generative AI, social media, and personalized targeting also come with a caveat – you need to understand them better to use them to your advantage. This leads to another asymmetry in the playing field, one that relates to wealth. Wealthier political parties would be able to navigate the technological complexity and use modern AI technologies to their advantage better than others. Smaller regional political parties may find it harder to thrive in this technological electoral ecosystem. It indeed does make the playing field more asymmetric, in a variety of ways.