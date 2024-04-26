JOIN US
Home

BJP candidate K Sudhakar booked for alleged bribery in K'taka, Rs 4.8 cr cash seized

Action was taken by the Flying Squads Team (FST) of Chikkaballapura, the EC said.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 06:43 IST

Bengaluru: A case was registered against BJP candidate K Sudhakar for alleged bribery and undue influence on electorate and cash amounting to Rs 4.8 crores was also seized, the Election Commission said on Friday.

Action was taken by the Flying Squads Team (FST) of Chikkaballapura, they said. Taking to 'X', Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer on Friday said the FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash to the tune of Rs 4.8 crores.

Follow our live coverage of Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls

Follow our live coverage of the polls in Karnataka

An FIR also has been registered by the state surveillance team of Chikkaballapura Constituency against K Sudhakar, BJP candidate on April 25 at Madanayakanahally police station. The FIR is registered under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act and that of the IPC for bribery and undue influence on electors, he posted.

(Published 26 April 2024, 06:43 IST)
