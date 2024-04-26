BJP candidate K Sudhakar booked for alleged bribery in K'taka, Rs 4.8 cr cash seized

Bengaluru: A case was registered against BJP candidate K Sudhakar for alleged bribery and undue influence on electorate and cash amounting to Rs 4.8 crores was also seized, the Election Commission said on Friday.

Action was taken by the Flying Squads Team (FST) of Chikkaballapura, they said. Taking to 'X', Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer on Friday said the FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash to the tune of Rs 4.8 crores.

